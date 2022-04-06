Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Stock Position Lowered by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 69,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,275,000 after buying an additional 20,748 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAC opened at $153.75 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $133.49 and a 1 year high of $183.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 141.06 and a beta of 2.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.29. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.60.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

