Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.23% from the company’s previous close.

MQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $11.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Marqeta by 52.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 34,846 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,961,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 3,487.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 275,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 267,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,648,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,464,000 after acquiring an additional 131,830 shares during the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

