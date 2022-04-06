Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.92, but opened at $25.34. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $24.26, with a volume of 307,893 shares.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,738,000 after purchasing an additional 247,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after acquiring an additional 36,312 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,555,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,108,000 after acquiring an additional 48,208 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 871.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,130,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 49.89 and a quick ratio of 49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.97 and a beta of 4.60.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.77%. Analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

