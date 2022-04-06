Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Given New $57.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MARA has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.83.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.14 and a beta of 4.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 24,563 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 887.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 371,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 333,767 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 282,177 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

