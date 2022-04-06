Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ LOAN opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $68.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.58. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $8.05.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 64.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,345 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 23.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

