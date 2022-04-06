Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.
NASDAQ LOAN opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $68.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.58. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $8.05.
Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 64.99%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.
