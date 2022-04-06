Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20.67 Million

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $15.50 or 0.00035149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market cap of $54.39 million and $20.67 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00046280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.44 or 0.07342400 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,115.74 or 1.00022160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00053110 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

