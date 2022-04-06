Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Trading 15.9% Higher

Shares of Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Rating) traded up 15.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.31. 618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 7,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Malayan Banking Berhad from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.1264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%.

About Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY)

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services for individuals, small and medium enterprises, retail and corporate customers, and financial institutions primarily in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

