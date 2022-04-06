Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.63 and last traded at $12.65. 12,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,761,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGNI. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Macquarie cut their target price on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -420.19 and a beta of 2.18.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $68,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Magnite by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 1.4% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 20.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Magnite by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

