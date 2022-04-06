Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $94.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MGA. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Magna International from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Magna International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.92.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.39. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Magna International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

