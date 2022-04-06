Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MSGS. Morgan Stanley downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.50.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $177.06 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $152.42 and a fifty-two week high of $203.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $27,902,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,609,000 after purchasing an additional 61,160 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $3,839,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

