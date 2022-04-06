LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Sees Large Volume Increase

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 197,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,551,302 shares.The stock last traded at $15.44 and had previously closed at $15.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,013,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 130,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

