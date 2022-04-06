Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $356.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNDNF. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 384 to SEK 378 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 369 to SEK 384 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of LNDNF stock remained flat at $$41.30 on Friday. Lundin Energy AB has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $42.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.30.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.