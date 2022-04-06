Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading Down 12.2%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 12.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.34. Approximately 215,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,793,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 21.41, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $2,042,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $217,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,150 and have sold 463,105 shares valued at $6,594,392. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,038,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540,265 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,532,000 after buying an additional 2,542,628 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,730,000 after buying an additional 724,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,560,000 after buying an additional 271,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,341,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,508,000 after buying an additional 997,078 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

