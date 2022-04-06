Lululemon Athletica Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.27 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.28.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $378.99 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $278.00 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

