Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Shares Up 3.3%

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.54. 1,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69.
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LKFLF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Luk Fook Holdings (International) (LKFLF)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.