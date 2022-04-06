Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading 5.4% Higher

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 1,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,248,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Macquarie cut shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.01.

Get Lufax alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.30.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 27.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Lufax by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,596,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765,291 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Lufax by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,365,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913,603 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Lufax by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,496,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,317 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lufax by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,487,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lufax by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,356,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,500 shares in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.