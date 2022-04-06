LSV Asset Management Takes Position in Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orion Office REIT stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.51. Orion Office REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.

