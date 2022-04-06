LSV Asset Management Sells 34,553 Shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,553 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in BM Technologies were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in BM Technologies by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in BM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BM Technologies by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in BM Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMTX stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $102.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of -0.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

