LSV Asset Management Sells 1,802 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 25,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $1,546,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 710,433 shares of company stock worth $43,350,771 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.61. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.81.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The company had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.