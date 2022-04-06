LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.14% of Univest Financial worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Univest Financial by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UVSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Univest Financial stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $793.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Univest Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.70.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

