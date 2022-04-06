LSV Asset Management Lowers Stake in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.20% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of SCM opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 million. On average, analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

