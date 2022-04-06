LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,304 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

CORT stock opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $98.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.