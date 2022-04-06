Loki 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, Loki has traded flat against the dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,919.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.54 or 0.07382866 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.18 or 0.00262243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $343.88 or 0.00782980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013766 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00091843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.95 or 0.00498524 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00377012 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

