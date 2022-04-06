LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Financial Comparison

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares LM Funding America and Orange County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America 448.54% -27.76% -27.14% Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LM Funding America and Orange County Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A Orange County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LM Funding America and Orange County Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $900,000.00 42.33 $4.76 million N/A N/A Orange County Bancorp $76.53 million 2.94 $21.29 million N/A N/A

Orange County Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America.

Volatility and Risk

LM Funding America has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange County Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.7% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of LM Funding America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Orange County Bancorp beats LM Funding America on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LM Funding America (Get Rating)

LM Funding America, Inc., through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. In addition, the company provides medical insurance products for international travelers. LM Funding America, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Orange County Bancorp (Get Rating)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

