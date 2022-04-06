LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore Sells 1,000 Shares

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $83,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Daniel Jeffrey Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.

LivaNova stock opened at $82.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 0.92. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.75.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 892.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter worth $88,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in LivaNova by 15.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in LivaNova by 21.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

