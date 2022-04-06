LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore Sells 1,000 Shares

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $83,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Daniel Jeffrey Moore also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.
- On Friday, February 25th, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.
LivaNova stock opened at $82.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 0.92. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.75.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 892.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter worth $88,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in LivaNova by 15.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in LivaNova by 21.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.
LivaNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
