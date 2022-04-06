Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,860.92

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,860.92 ($24.41) and traded as low as GBX 1,274 ($16.71). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 1,304 ($17.10), with a volume of 128,099 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIO shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,965 ($25.77) to GBX 1,850 ($24.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,367 ($31.04) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,393.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,860.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £797.50 million and a PE ratio of 16.40.

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider Alastair Barbour bought 2,175 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,320 ($17.31) per share, for a total transaction of £28,710 ($37,652.46). Also, insider John Stephen Ions sold 49,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,231 ($16.14), for a total value of £611,757.76 ($802,305.26).

About Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

