Lion Electric (LEV) & Its Competitors Financial Survey

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) is one of 61 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lion Electric to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -75.07% -25.74% -11.09% Lion Electric Competitors -14,091.73% 5.34% 1.00%

Lion Electric has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric’s rivals have a beta of 1.50, suggesting that their average stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lion Electric and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million -$43.33 million -15.19 Lion Electric Competitors $47.21 billion $3.10 billion -4.10

Lion Electric’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lion Electric and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 3 7 0 2.55 Lion Electric Competitors 1037 2559 2970 161 2.34

Lion Electric presently has a consensus target price of $15.55, suggesting a potential upside of 89.63%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 17.80%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Lion Electric rivals beat Lion Electric on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

