Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $148.89, but opened at $155.36. Lindsay shares last traded at $147.57, with a volume of 523 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,373,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lindsay by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after buying an additional 77,037 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,697,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lindsay by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,820,000 after buying an additional 48,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.39 and its 200 day moving average is $146.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

