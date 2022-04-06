Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Now Covered by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$50.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$100.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$57.00 to C$50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$104.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$110.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$130.00 to C$80.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$90.53.

Shares of LSPD opened at C$39.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.89 billion and a PE ratio of -19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of C$24.91 and a 52-week high of C$165.87.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

