LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $540.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIHGet Rating) to announce sales of $540.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $559.68 million and the lowest is $524.10 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $705.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

LGI Homes stock opened at $96.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 14.86. LGI Homes has a one year low of $96.29 and a one year high of $188.00.

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $1,990,583.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $3,910,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in LGI Homes by 3.9% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 18.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in LGI Homes by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 1.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

