Lethean (LTHN) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $593,724.86 and approximately $259.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,707.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,222.42 or 0.07372614 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.30 or 0.00261513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.19 or 0.00780621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00091304 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.64 or 0.00495647 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.00372963 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.