Leonard Osser Sells 14,100 Shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) Director Leonard Osser sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $20,022.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Leonard Osser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Leonard Osser sold 6,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $9,060.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Leonard Osser sold 7,110 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $9,456.30.

On Monday, March 21st, Leonard Osser sold 7,600 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $9,880.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Leonard Osser sold 8,100 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $9,963.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Leonard Osser sold 6,400 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $9,792.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Leonard Osser sold 7,500 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $9,975.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Leonard Osser sold 7,700 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $9,856.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Leonard Osser sold 8,400 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $9,996.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Leonard Osser sold 8,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $10,080.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Leonard Osser sold 7,800 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $9,906.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.32 million, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MLSS shares. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Milestone Scientific from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 475.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 33,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

