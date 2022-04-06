Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s current price.

LII has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.29.

LII opened at $262.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.70. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. Lennox International has a one year low of $243.92 and a one year high of $356.36.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $525,473.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,670 over the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 36.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 8.5% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

