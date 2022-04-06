Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s current price.
LII has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.29.
LII opened at $262.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.70. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. Lennox International has a one year low of $243.92 and a one year high of $356.36.
In other news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $525,473.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,670 over the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 36.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 8.5% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
