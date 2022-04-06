Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) PT Lowered to €115.00

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from €120.00 ($131.87) to €115.00 ($126.37) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LGRDY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Legrand to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Legrand from €105.00 ($115.38) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Legrand in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Legrand from €97.00 ($106.59) to €94.00 ($103.30) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legrand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $18.47 on Monday. Legrand has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.33.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

