Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 329 at Morgan Stanley

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 330 ($4.33) to GBX 329 ($4.31) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LGEN. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 343 ($4.50) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.32) to GBX 400 ($5.25) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.20) to GBX 330 ($4.33) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.72) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.26) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 347.83 ($4.56).

LGEN opened at GBX 274 ($3.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 273.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 283.70. The company has a market cap of £16.36 billion and a PE ratio of 8.37. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 225.49 ($2.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 309.90 ($4.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.27 ($0.17) per share. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

In related news, insider Jeff Davies sold 79,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.36), for a total transaction of £202,536.96 ($265,622.24). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 789 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,288.10 ($3,000.79). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,766 shares of company stock valued at $769,672.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

