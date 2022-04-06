LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €139.65 ($153.46).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($173.63) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($159.34) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($131.87) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Warburg Research set a €143.80 ($158.02) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.30 ($146.48) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of FRA:LEG traded up €1.85 ($2.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €107.15 ($117.75). 134,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €111.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €119.94. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($82.60) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($108.24).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

