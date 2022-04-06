LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) and FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Financial Comparison

LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ – Get Rating) and FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of FormFactor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of FormFactor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, suggesting that its share price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FormFactor has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LDK Solar and FormFactor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A FormFactor 10.90% 13.02% 10.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LDK Solar and FormFactor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A FormFactor 0 0 3 0 3.00

FormFactor has a consensus target price of $50.20, indicating a potential upside of 30.70%. Given FormFactor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FormFactor is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LDK Solar and FormFactor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FormFactor $769.67 million 3.91 $83.92 million $1.07 35.90

FormFactor has higher revenue and earnings than LDK Solar.

Summary

FormFactor beats LDK Solar on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LDK Solar (Get Rating)

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

About FormFactor (Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probing systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; surface metrology systems for the development, production, and quality control of semiconductor products; thermal subsystems, such as thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations and other applications; and precision cryogenic instruments, semiconductor tests, and measurement systems. In addition, the company offers on-site probe card maintenance and service training, seminars, and telephone support services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. FormFactor, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

