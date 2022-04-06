Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SWIM. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth $1,213,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at $5,930,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 542,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

