Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.39 and last traded at $16.39. 618 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 250,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,424,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,638,000 after buying an additional 890,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,552,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,456,000 after purchasing an additional 436,514 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 106,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

