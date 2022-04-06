Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Gap Up to $16.29

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.29, but opened at $16.68. Lakeland Bancorp shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 2,597 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 228.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,334 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 98,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 39,267 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 53,025 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

