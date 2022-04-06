L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) PT Raised to €177.00

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from €173.00 ($190.11) to €177.00 ($194.51) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AIQUY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €180.00 ($197.80) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.25.

OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIQUY. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.9% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.5% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

