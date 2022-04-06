La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.73

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.73 and last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

LZB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.06.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.27). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $571.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,641,000 after purchasing an additional 163,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,415,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,842,000 after purchasing an additional 33,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,484,000 after buying an additional 87,946 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,748,000 after buying an additional 169,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after buying an additional 212,207 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

