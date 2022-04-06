Kyber Network Crystal v2 Achieves Market Cap of $555.21 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can currently be purchased for $3.12 or 0.00007109 BTC on exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market capitalization of $555.21 million and approximately $184.49 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00035700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00104325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CRYPTO:KNC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 177,809,350 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

