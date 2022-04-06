Kusama Price Tops $173.94 on Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $105.02 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $173.94 or 0.00400605 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kusama has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00046003 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,187.92 or 0.07342344 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,574.33 or 1.00359513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00050947 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

