Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kraton stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.08. Kraton has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74.

Kraton ( NYSE:KRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $512.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.80 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 8.64%. Analysts expect that Kraton will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Capital Management LP boosted its position in Kraton by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 14,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Kraton by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kraton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Kraton by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Kraton by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

