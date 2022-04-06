KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) Trading Down 1.4%

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY – Get Rating)’s share price were down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $19.93. Approximately 132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBUY. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 49.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,254,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,230 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF in the third quarter worth $1,337,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 133.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 49,313 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 37,399 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793 shares during the period.

