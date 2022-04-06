Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.490-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KFY. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Korn Ferry in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.75.

KFY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.47. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $59.52 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Korn Ferry by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 334,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 253,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Korn Ferry by 68.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,803,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 161,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

