Klever Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10.40 Million (KLV)

Klever (KLV) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, Klever has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Klever coin can currently be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a market capitalization of $118.75 million and approximately $10.40 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00045872 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,180.18 or 0.07316682 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,705.81 or 1.00554367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00050783 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

