Kirk Norman Brown Sells 245,915 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 245,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $14,774,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kirk Norman Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 353,430 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $21,375,446.40.

On Friday, March 18th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 31,358 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,881,480.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Kirk Norman Brown sold 518,797 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $26,458,647.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 42,003 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,101,410.09.

On Thursday, January 20th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 448,989 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $22,664,964.72.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 202,326 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $10,142,602.38.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 17,479 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,060,450.93.

ZI opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 207.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 92.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,824,000 after purchasing an additional 393,986 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 54.2% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 263,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.05.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

