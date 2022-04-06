Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from €80.00 to €75.00. The company traded as low as $16.07 and last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 95470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

KIGRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale cut Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kion Group from €86.00 ($94.51) to €84.00 ($92.31) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

